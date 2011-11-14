FRANKFURT Nov 14 German builder Hochtief reported third-quarter pretax profit slightly below consensus after cutting its full-year outlook.

Pretax profit came to 333 million euros ($457.4 million) for the three months through September, the company said on Monday, which compares with a 340 million euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll.

Hochtief said late on Sunday it may not be able to sell its airports business this year, which would lead to net loss for the year.

Its Australian unit Leighton Holdings, bruised by heavy losses on its two biggest projects, last week stuck to its outlook but promised to be more selective in taking on new projects and keep a closer eye on potential risks.

Hochtief's parent company ACS is due to report quarterly results later on Monday.

($1 = 0.728 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)