DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 28 German builder Hochtief, owned by Spanish group ACS, may sell about half of its European businesses to focus on its ambition to become one of the biggest infrastructure providers worldwide.

Hochtief said on Thursday it would sell its service businesses, which have more than 5,500 employees, and was considering strategic options for two project development units.

The previously announced plan to sell stakes in airports operations and real estate unit Aurelis is being pushed through, it said as it unveiled full-year results that missed consensus.

Hochtief swung to a 2012 pretax profit 546 million euros ($716 million) from a loss of 127 million in 2011, and made a net profit of 158 million from a year-earlier loss of 160 million. A Reuters poll had put the average of pretax profit at 561 million euros and net profit at 185 million.

Both figures were helped by one-time gains from the sale of its toll road project in Chile and a waste management unit of Australian subsidiary Leighton.

The dividend was reinstated, at 1.00 euro, compared with a forecast for 1.22 euros.

Hochtief said it expected pretax profit and net profit this year to rise 10-20 percent higher, excluding one-time restructuring costs and divestment gains.

Thomson Reuters' StarMine, which weighs analysts based on track record, estimates Hochtief trades at a multiple of 14 based on its forward 12-months' earnings. ($1 = 0.7628 euro) (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Dan Lalor)