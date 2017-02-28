DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 28 German builder Hochtief is keen for more work in the United States, including any possible contract to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.

"No decision is yet known. But we are open for all contracts in the United States," he told journalists on Tuesday when asked if Hochtief would be interested in building the wall.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said last week it would accept proposals next month for the design of a wall to be built near the U.S.-Mexican frontier, a first step in picking vendors for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall.

Fernandez Verdes was speaking after Hochtief, which is majority-owned by Spanish construction group ACS, published 2016 financial results. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)