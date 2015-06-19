FRANKFURT, June 19 Hochtief said its subsidiary Flatiron had won a $1.23 billion contract to construct the first high-speed rail system in the United States as part of a joint venture team.

The joint venture of Dragados USA and Flatiron will build a 60 mile-plus (97 km) portion of new high-speed rail between Los Angeles and San Francisco, with construction starting in late 2016 and expected to take around four years, it said.

