BRIEF-Marquee Energy Ltd qtrly FFO per share $0.01
* Marquee Energy Ltd announces corporate update, year-end 2016 financial and operating results and year-end 2016 reserves
FRANKFURT, June 19 Hochtief said its subsidiary Flatiron had won a $1.23 billion contract to construct the first high-speed rail system in the United States as part of a joint venture team.
The joint venture of Dragados USA and Flatiron will build a 60 mile-plus (97 km) portion of new high-speed rail between Los Angeles and San Francisco, with construction starting in late 2016 and expected to take around four years, it said.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodha; editing by Thomas Atkins)
* Marquee Energy Ltd announces corporate update, year-end 2016 financial and operating results and year-end 2016 reserves
* Peat announces interim financial statements, an update to potential technology initiatives, and changes to the board