Qatar will host this year's Asian Champions Trophy in a bid to raise the profile of men's hockey in the region, organisers said on Wednesday.

Defending champions India, Pakistan, Malaysia, South Korea, China and Japan will feature in the tournament.

"Qatar is honoured to host such a prestigious hockey event which will add to our major tournament hosting experience," Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, general secretary of the Qatar Olympic Committee, said in a statement.

Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is also bidding for the 2020 Olympic Games.

