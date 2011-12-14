Pakistan's Shakeel Abbasi (R) celebrates with his team mate Abdul Haseem Khan after scoring a goal against Scotland during their hockey group match at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi October 5, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

KARACHI Pakistan hope a smooth-running hockey series against China this month will encourage international sporting teams to return to the country.

Western teams have been reluctant to tour Pakistan because of the security situation since the 9/11 attacks in 2001 and the U.S.-led invasion of neighbouring Afghanistan.

China will become the first foreign hockey team to visit since the 2004 Champions Trophy in Lahore.

"We are hoping that this series against China will eventually pave the way for foreign teams to have the confidence to play in Pakistan in other sports as well," Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Asif Bajwa told reporters on Wednesday.

After militants attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in 2009, Pakistan became a complete no-go zone for top international sporting events until a boxing tournament was held in Karachi last year.

"We have held discussions with the government and they have assured us they will provide us top level security for the Chinese team. This tour is very significant for Pakistan hockey and sports," Bajwa said.

The Chinese team are due to arrive in Karachi on December 19 and play two tests in the city before travelling to Faisalabad and Lahore.

The sports minister in the Sindh province whose capital will host the first two tests said security would be extremely tight.

"We don't want a repeat of the Sri Lankan team incident which put back Pakistan sports by years," Dr Mohammad Ali Shah told Reuters.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)