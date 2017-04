MUMBAI Aug 21 Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd plans to raise 1 billion rupees ($15.73 million) through four-year bonds at 10.57 percent, a termsheet obtained by Reuters showed.

The bonds will be guaranteed by the government and the issue will open on Wednesday and close on Aug. 26, the document showed.

Tipsons is the sole arranger to the bond sale. ($1 = 63.5550 rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)