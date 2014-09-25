BRIEF-Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment signs sales contracts with Gree Electric Appliances' unit
* Says it signs sales contracts worth 1.1 billion yuan ($159.72 million) with Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai's unit
Sept 25 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets, shares to resume trading on September 26
