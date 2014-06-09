BRIEF-Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology to pay cash div 1.1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
April 24 Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co Ltd :
June 9 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Wuxi Zhongke Xinrui System Integration Co Ltd for 210 million yuan ($33.66 million) via cash and share issue
* Says shares to resume trading on June 10
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 204.7 million yuan to 292.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (292.5 million yuan)