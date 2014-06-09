June 9 Wuxi Hodgen Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Wuxi Zhongke Xinrui System Integration Co Ltd for 210 million yuan ($33.66 million) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on June 10

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/bub99v, link.reuters.com/cub99v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2397 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)

(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)