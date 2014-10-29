Oct 29 Hoeft & Wessel AG :

* Says lowered its expectations for sales revenues and operating result for current financial year

* Says now anticipates for financial year significantly below previous year's level (previously: below preceding year) and negative EBIT in upper single-digit range (previously: slightly positive)

* Says Thomas Dibbern will be appointed Chairman of Board of Management

* Says to discharge Rudolf Spiller from his duties as a member of Board of Management with immediate effect

* Says reasons for lowering forecast were unexpectedly high level of expenditure and unforeseen delays in completion of legacy projects