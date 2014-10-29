BRIEF-Surfilter Network Technology to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 29 Hoeft & Wessel AG :
* Says lowered its expectations for sales revenues and operating result for current financial year
* Says now anticipates for financial year significantly below previous year's level (previously: below preceding year) and negative EBIT in upper single-digit range (previously: slightly positive)
* Says Thomas Dibbern will be appointed Chairman of Board of Management
* Says to discharge Rudolf Spiller from his duties as a member of Board of Management with immediate effect
* Says reasons for lowering forecast were unexpectedly high level of expenditure and unforeseen delays in completion of legacy projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to invest 25 million yuan into a Hagzhou-based medical tech firm in exchange for 75 percent stake