BRIEF-Wonders Information to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
Sept 18 Hoeft & Wessel AG : * Says receives 15 million euros large-scale order by Deutsche Bahn * Says during 2015 will equip train attendants of db with Mobile terminals for
ticket control, ticket sales and other passenger services * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016