Aug 5 Hoeft & Wessel AG :
* Q2 sales of EUR 16.14 million, after only EUR 11.74 million
was in the books
at the end of the first quarter
* Order portfolio as at 30 June 2014 amounts to EUR 39.87
million (31/12/2013:
EUR 40.13 million)
* Sees for H2 that it will achieve a further improvement in
sales revenues and
results
* Says following loss sustained in first quarter of EUR 3.89
million, in Q2
EBIT was only slightly negative at EUR 467,000
* H1 sales amounted to EUR 27.88 million and EBIT to EUR 4.36
million (2013:
sales: EUR 36.87 million, EBIT: EUR 2.56 million)
