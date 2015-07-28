LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - House of Fraser is considering a
return to the public equity markets in coming years, according
to several sources that attended investor meetings for a new
bond from the British department store.
China's Nanjing Cenbest acquired a majority stake in the
166-year-old UK firm last year, ending a dual-track sales
process that sounded out potential buyers while preparing for a
possible IPO.
The company is now in the process of marketing a £175m
floating rate note to high-yield investors, which will be used
alongside a £125m term loan to refinance its outstanding
fixed-rate bond.
"They could have done the whole deal in the loan market, but
they indicated at the meetings that they're eyeing an IPO in the
medium term," said an investor. "The FRN is a strategic step to
keep them in touch with the capital markets and maintain the
reporting discipline."
He added that he does not expect a listing for another three
to four years and that it would most likely be on the Hong Kong
stock exchange.
FRNs are often favoured by companies planning a listing or
sale in the near future due to their short call protection. This
means the bonds are less punitive to repay before maturity,
making them more flexible than fixed-rate debt.
The new debt refinancing will leave House of Fraser with
4.0x net leverage, based on the £65m of adjusted Ebitda
generated in the last 12-month period.
A spokesperson for House of Fraser declined to comment.
(Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian
Baker)