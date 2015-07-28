LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - House of Fraser is considering a return to the public equity markets in coming years, according to several sources that attended investor meetings for a new bond from the British department store.

China's Nanjing Cenbest acquired a majority stake in the 166-year-old UK firm last year, ending a dual-track sales process that sounded out potential buyers while preparing for a possible IPO.

The company is now in the process of marketing a £175m floating rate note to high-yield investors, which will be used alongside a £125m term loan to refinance its outstanding fixed-rate bond.

"They could have done the whole deal in the loan market, but they indicated at the meetings that they're eyeing an IPO in the medium term," said an investor. "The FRN is a strategic step to keep them in touch with the capital markets and maintain the reporting discipline."

He added that he does not expect a listing for another three to four years and that it would most likely be on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

FRNs are often favoured by companies planning a listing or sale in the near future due to their short call protection. This means the bonds are less punitive to repay before maturity, making them more flexible than fixed-rate debt.

The new debt refinancing will leave House of Fraser with 4.0x net leverage, based on the £65m of adjusted Ebitda generated in the last 12-month period.

A spokesperson for House of Fraser declined to comment. (Reporting by Robert Smith; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)