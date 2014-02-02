File photo of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman at the premiere of the film A Most Wanted Man at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/Files

NEW YORK Award-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in his apartment in New York City on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a law-enforcement official.

The New York Police Department is investigating, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is to determine the exact cause of death, the newspaper reported.

Hoffman won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 2005 biographical film Capote, and received three Academy Award nominations as Best Supporting Actor.

