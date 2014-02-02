Springsteen recounts struggle to live outside bliss of rock songs
NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen talked on Friday about his struggle to live in the real world rather than inside the lyrical songs he has composed over his 40-year career.
NEW YORK Award-winning actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in his apartment in New York City on Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a law-enforcement official.
The New York Police Department is investigating, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is to determine the exact cause of death, the newspaper reported.
Hoffman won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 2005 biographical film Capote, and received three Academy Award nominations as Best Supporting Actor.
(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
NEW YORK Bruce Springsteen talked on Friday about his struggle to live in the real world rather than inside the lyrical songs he has composed over his 40-year career.
"Roseanne," the hit 1990s television comedy about a working-class American family, could be on its way back, Hollywood trade publications reported on Friday, marking the latest in a trend for revivals of 20-year-old shows.