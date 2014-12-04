Dec 4 Hofseth Biocare ASA :

* Signs new agreements on fresh salmon oil and have installed new steam boiler

* Contracts are signed with two European retail chain customers and have a minimum annual contract value of 40 million Norwegian crowns ($5.67 million)

* Says first deliveries will take place during Q1 2015

* Also installed new steam boiler at Midsund plant during November