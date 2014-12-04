BRIEF-Bahrain's National Hotels Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 720,436 dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
Dec 4 Hofseth Biocare ASA :
* Signs new agreements on fresh salmon oil and have installed new steam boiler
* Contracts are signed with two European retail chain customers and have a minimum annual contract value of 40 million Norwegian crowns ($5.67 million)
* Says first deliveries will take place during Q1 2015
* Also installed new steam boiler at Midsund plant during November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0488 Norwegian krones) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 720,436 dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, April 23 Saudi Arabia's stock market is set to get a boost on Sunday, improving sentiment in other regional markets, after King Salman issued a royal decree on Saturday restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.