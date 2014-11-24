UPDATE 3-U.S. Post Holdings tucks into British breakfast cereal Weetabix
* Post stands by 2017 outlook (Adds analysts' comments, background)
Nov 24 Hofseth Biocare ASA
* Says has received an order for HBCs salomon protein ProGo from an asian customer
* First deliveries are expected to be in December 2014 or January 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Post stands by 2017 outlook (Adds analysts' comments, background)
NEW DELHI, April 18 India's crucial monsoon rains are expected to be of an average amount in 2017, the weather office said on Tuesday, easing concerns over farm and economic growth in the world's leading producer of an array of agricultural goods.