STOCKHOLM May 22 Management at Swedish metal
powders firm on Wednesday told shareholders to accept a raised
buyout offer of 325 crowns per share from Sweden's Wallenberg
family and minority shareholder Lindengruppen.
Shareholders had rejected an earlier offer from the
consortium of bidders, who started with around a third of shares
and have been seeking to reach a holding of 90 percent with the
aim of taking the company private.
"The board of directors has unanimously decided to recommend
all shareholders in Hoganas to accept the offer," the company's
board said in a statement.
Hoganas, a big supplier to the auto industry, had sales of
around 6.7 billion Swedish crowns ($1.01 billion) in 2012.
The bidders, who want to take Hoganas private, launched
their initial offer in February conditional upon getting the
support of 90 percent of Hoganas' shareholders.
The first offer was rejected by fund groups with around 11
percent of voting rights in the firm.
The new offer period runs to June 20.
($1 = 6.6472 Swedish crowns)
