STOCKHOLM, March 8 Owners of around 11 percent
of the voting rights in Swedish metals powders firm Hoganas
rejected on Friday a 320 crowns per share in cash
buyout offer for the world's biggest producer of iron and metals
powders.
Didner & Gerge Fonder and Lannebo Fonder, with around 14
percent of the shares and 11 percent of votes in Hoganas, said
they would not accept the bid at the current level.
In February, Foundation Asset Management, which manages
assets owned by three Wallenberg foundations, joined Hoganas's
current minority owner, Lindengruppen, in launching a bid to
take the firm private.
