STOCKHOLM, March 8 Owners of around 11 percent of the voting rights in Swedish metals powders firm Hoganas rejected on Friday a 320 crowns per share in cash buyout offer for the world's biggest producer of iron and metals powders.

Didner & Gerge Fonder and Lannebo Fonder, with around 14 percent of the shares and 11 percent of votes in Hoganas, said they would not accept the bid at the current level.

In February, Foundation Asset Management, which manages assets owned by three Wallenberg foundations, joined Hoganas's current minority owner, Lindengruppen, in launching a bid to take the firm private. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)