By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON, June 27
WASHINGTON, June 27 Gejaa Gobena, a top attorney
in charge of the Justice Department's criminal healthcare fraud
unit, is departing the government to join Hogan Lovells as a
partner in its white-collar crime practice, the law firm
announced on Monday.
Gobena's hiring comes on the heels of a major milestone at
the Justice Department, which announced last week it had
completed a record healthcare fraud takedown involving charges
against 301 individuals who are alleged to have defrauded U.S.
government insurance programs by about $900 million.
Gobena most recently served as the Deputy Chief of the Fraud
Section in the Justice Department's criminal division where he
oversaw a team of 50 attorneys and supervised prosecutions
brought by the Medicare Fraud Strike Force teams.
Gobena has a Juris Doctor from the Columbia University
School of Law and a bachelor's degree from the University of
Virginia.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)