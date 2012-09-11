* Big Sky Farms not planning layoffs or hog
liquidation-industry official
* Supplies Maple Leaf Foods, Olymel packing plants
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 11 Canada's
second-biggest hog producer, Big Sky Farms, has entered
receivership as the North American hog industry struggles under
the bruising costs of animal feed.
Big Sky Farms, based in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, produces
roughly 1 million pigs annually and accounts for 40 percent of
Saskatchewan's total hog production.
Under receivership, an outside party controls a company
until it can restructure its debt or be sold, said Neil
Ketilson, general manager of Sask Pork, an industry group run by
hog farmers.
Ketilson said he had spoken with Big Sky Chief Executive
Casey Smit on Monday, and the company would operate for now with
no plans to lay off staff or liquidate its pig inventory. He
said the receiver would ensure that there was money to feed the
pigs.
A severe drought in the United States has decimated crops,
which has led to higher costs for feed grains.
Smit could not be reached for comment. In an interview with
the Manitoba Farm Journal, however, he was quoted at saying that
because of the drought driving up feed costs, Big Sky was losing
C$40 to C$50 on every hog it sends to market.
"It really leaves the company with very few options," he
said.
Corn, barley and wheat prices are leading many North
American hog farmers to liquidate their herds and send more pigs
to slaughter, resulting in lower U.S. hog prices, Ketilson said.
"It's all about the drought in the U.S.," he said. "If it
hadn't been for that, I think the guys would have been just
fine."
If Big Sky, established in 1995, were to liquidate its herd,
the broader Western Canadian hog industry would be hit hard,
including feed mills, truckers and hog processors. Big Sky is
one of the suppliers for packing plants owned by Maple Leaf
Foods and Olymel. Canada is the world's third-largest
pork exporter.
Big Sky filed for bankruptcy protection in 2009 after a
similar run-up in feed costs and restructured its business.