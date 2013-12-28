* Pig virus offsets U.S. hog herd expansion
* USDA report seen bullish for CME hogs Monday
(Adds analysts' comments, background on pork production, CME
futures prices)
By Theopolis Waters
Dec 27 The U.S. hog herd fell by 1 percent in
the latest quarter, slightly more than forecast, U.S. government
data showed on Friday, as a deadly swine virus thwarted pork
producers' efforts to rebuild herds.
"This confirms that PED is in the nation's hog herd, which
was not shown nor implied in their previous report (September),"
Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc, said after
seeing USDA's lower hog numbers on Friday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday reported
the U.S. hog herd as of Dec. 1 at 99 percent of a year ago, or
65.940 million head. Analysts, on average, expected 66.307
million head, or 99.9 percent of a year earlier. The U.S. hog
herd for the same period last year was 66.374 million head.
The quarterly report was the first to show a noticeable drop
in hog numbers, which analysts attributed to Porcine Epidemic
Diarrhea virus (PEDv), reinforcing expectations that herds will
shrink as the industry struggles to develop vaccines to treat
the virus that has killed thousands of young pigs across 20
states.
The virus outbreak was largely undetected in USDA's
September survey.
In Friday's report, hog numbers in all of the three major
categories used by traders and producers as an insight into the
state of the market - all hogs and pigs (or inventory), breeding
and marketing - came in under expectations.
The closely watched report was surprisingly "bullish", said
Nelson.
On Friday, Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures for
February delivery closed up 0.35 cent per lb, or 0.4
percent, at 85.650 cents ahead of the report.
Analysts predicted the news could push CME hog futures
up 0.500 to 0.750 cent at Monday's opening.
As of Dec. 15, the number of confirmed cases with PEDv
totaled 1,764, according to data from the USDA's National Animal
Health Laboratory Network. Each case could represent hundreds to
thousands of hogs.
In a conference call earlier this week, Smithfield Foods
, the nation's biggest hog producer, said PEDv might
result in a loss of 2 million to 3 million hogs, or a 2 to 3
percent decline in U.S. production in 2014.
Analysts and swine veterinarians have stressed that while
the virus is fatal to young pigs, pork is safe to eat.
The government showed the U.S. breeding herd at 99 percent
of a year earlier, or 5.757 million head, compared with average
trade expectations for 101.0 percent, or 5.875 million. A year
ago the breeding herd was 5.819 million head.
The difference between industry estimates and USDA's
breeding herd number was "critical", Livestock Marketing
Information Center director Jim Robb said.
"Down the road (that) certainly sets up for tighter hog
production than what most analysts had been expecting," he
said.
Another sign that PEDv is taking its toll on baby pigs is
the slowdown in the upward trend in baby pigs per sow, analysts
said.
The data on Friday showed producers had a record number of
pigs per litter during the period at 10.16, up marginally
compared with last autumn's record of 10.15. But, that is the
smallest increase over the past two quarters.
"When pigs per litter is up only one tenth of 1 percent
after averaging up 2 percent since 2003, that's quite a
difference," said University of Missouri livestock economist Ron
Plain.
USDA made significant revisions to past reports to account
for larger-than-expected hog slaughter in recent months, he
said.
The Dec. 1 supply of market-ready hogs was 99 percent of a
year earlier at 60.183 million head. Analysts, on average,
expected a 0.2 percent decline, or 60.435 million. Last autumn's
market hog supply was 60.555 million.
"The overall numbers do not show the expansion that the
industry has expected given the profitability of producers,"
said Robb.
(Additional reporting by Meredith Davis and P.J. Huffstutter;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Tim Dobbyn and Bob Burgdorfer)