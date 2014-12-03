LONDON Dec 3 Billionaire hedge fund manager
Chris Hohn's firm nearly doubled its charitable donations in the
year to end-February 2014, filings with Britain's Companies
House show, following the best return in his $8 billion-plus
fund since 2005.
However, Hohn, who has been ordered to pay his estranged
wife Jamie Cooper-Hohn 337 million pounds in the largest divorce
settlement in British legal history, has been less generous to
the charity he co-founded with his former wife.
The Children's Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) is one of
the top private charities in the world with $4 billion in
assets.
Hohn's hedge fund firm, The Children's Investment Fund
Management, donated 674,346 pounds ($1.06 million) to charities
in the year to the end of February, up from 365,916 pounds
during the previous year, the filings showed.
While it allocated much more than that to CIFF subsidiary
CIFF (UK) Trading Ltd, at 4.9 million pounds, it marked a
substantial drop from 14.3 million pounds during the previous
financial year.
The hedge fund's profit for the financial year ending
February 2014 more than doubled to 68.7 million pounds ($107.87
million), up from 31.5 million pounds in the year earlier
period.
His fund returned nearly 46.5 percent last year, its best
since 2005, when it had gained 49.7 percent, according to a
letter to investors obtained by Reuters.
An email to Hohn's firm seeking comment was unanswered.
($1 = 0.6369 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop, editing
by David Evans)