BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Acadia Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qBTAsq) Further company coverage:
(Corrects date in second bullet to June 8 from May 8)
June 8 June 8 Hoifu Energy Group Ltd : * Exchange notice - trading halt * Trading will be halted at 9:00 a.m. on June 8 * Source text for Eikon (Reporting By Shashank KS)
NEW YORK, May 2 The U.S. dollar has been and will continue to be on a gentle weakening pattern, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, said on an investor webcast late Tuesday.