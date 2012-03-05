March 5 Hoku Corp said its polysilicon delivery to Suntech Power would now be priced on spot market rates, instead of a fixed contract, even as costs for the solar raw material continues to plummet.

The fixed-price, fixed-volume contract, which was signed in 2007, has been amended to reduce the supply amount and negotiate quarterly pricing based on average spot price index for raw polysilicon.

"Also, the amendment shortened the term of the agreement to one year measured from the first shipment of a specified quantity of raw polysilicon, which must commence no later than Oct. 31, 2012," Hoku said in a regulatory filing.

Prices for polysilicon have seen a sharp fall in recent months, largely due to supply increases, making unattractive the contracts that were signed during times of high prices.

Hoku, which received a non-compliance notice from the Nasdaq on Feb. 23, filed its financial report for October-December on Monday.

Shares of the company closed at 73 cents on Monday on Nasdaq.