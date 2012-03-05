March 5 Hoku Corp said its
polysilicon delivery to Suntech Power would now be
priced on spot market rates, instead of a fixed contract, even
as costs for the solar raw material continues to plummet.
The fixed-price, fixed-volume contract, which was signed in
2007, has been amended to reduce the supply amount and negotiate
quarterly pricing based on average spot price index for raw
polysilicon.
"Also, the amendment shortened the term of the agreement to
one year measured from the first shipment of a specified
quantity of raw polysilicon, which must commence no later than
Oct. 31, 2012," Hoku said in a regulatory filing.
Prices for polysilicon have seen a sharp fall in recent
months, largely due to supply increases, making unattractive the
contracts that were signed during times of high prices.
Hoku, which received a non-compliance notice from the Nasdaq
on Feb. 23, filed its financial report for October-December on
Monday.
Shares of the company closed at 73 cents on Monday on
Nasdaq.