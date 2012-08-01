TOKYO Aug 1 Japan's Hokuriku Electric Power Co
is preparing to issue 20 billion yen ($256 million)
worth of 10-year straight bonds in August, Mizuho Securities
said on Wednesday.
Hokuriku has appointed Mizuho Securities and Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities as lead underwriters, Mizuho said in a
statement.
Kyushu Electric is also preparing a five-year straight bond
issue, Mizuho said on Monday. Hokuriku Electric and Kyushu
Electric would be the fourth and fifth Japanese utilities with
nuclear power plants to issue bonds after the Fukushima nuclear
crisis, following Tohoku Electric, Kansai Electric
and Chugoku Electric.
($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)