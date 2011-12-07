TOKYO Dec 7 Japan's Hokuriku Electric Power Co restarted the 700 megawatt coal-fired No.2 unit at its Tsuruga plant in northwestern Japan on Wednesday after it finished repair work, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hokuriku Electric shut the unit on Dec. 1 after a small broken part was found in waste ash at the bottom of a boiler.

