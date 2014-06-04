BRUSSELS, June 4 European Union antitrust
regulators will approve a German asset swap deal between Swiss
cement company Holcim and Mexican peer Cemex
, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said
on Wednesday.
The European Commission is now investigating Holcim's plan
to acquire Cemex's operations in Germany and a second deal under
which Cemex will take over Holcim's Spanish business.
The sources said the EU competition authority will clear the
German deal unconditionally.
The Commission is scheduled to decide on the German deal by
July 8 and the Spanish case by Sept. 5. The companies unveiled
the asset swap in August last year, which will boost Cemex's
footprint in Europe.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)