BRUSSELS, June 5 European Union antitrust
regulators cleared unconditionally on Thursday a German asset
swap deal between Swiss cement company Holcim and
Mexican peer Cemex.
The European Commission said the deal would not raise
competition concerns as there were enough rivals competing with
the merged company. Reuters reported on June 4 that the
companies would secure EU approval for the deal.
The German asset swap is one side of an agreement that gives
Cemex assets in Spain. This second element is now being
investigated by the EU watchdog which will decide by Sept. 5
whether to clear it.
The companies unveiled the asset swap in August last year,
which will boost Cemex's footprint in Europe.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)