ZURICH Jan 6 Swiss cement maker Holcim said on Monday it had closed a series of transactions with Mexico's Cemex in Europe.

Holcim acquired Cemex's operations in western Germany and the Netherlands while the Mexican group acquired all of Holcim's assets in the Czech Republic.

Cemex also paid Holcim 45 million euros ($53.81 million) in cash for two cement operations in Spain.

These transactions are separate from a series of assets that Holcim must sell in order to secure regulatory approval for its merger with France's Lafarge. ($1 = 0.8363 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alan Raybould)