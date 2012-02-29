* Q4 net loss after minorities 438 mln Sfr
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Feb 29 Holcim, the
world's second-largest cement maker, said rising demand in Asia
and the Americas would lift profits this year, soothing
investors' concerns as it posted a fourth-quarter loss and cut
its dividend by a third.
The Swiss group, which makes more than half of its sales in
emerging markets, also said on Wednesday it would strive to pass
on the higher cost of raw materials and transport to customers,
something which it has not managed to do in full so far.
"Clearly the expectation is we have reached a
trough in respect to the margin squeeze," finance chief Thomas
Aebischer told a media conference, adding that operating margin
improved in the fourth quarter of 2011 for the first time since
2010.
Holcim, which competes with Mexico's Cemex and
France's Lafarge, posted a fourth-quarter net loss of
438 million francs ($488 million), largely due to an already
announced 775 million franc charge. That beat analysts' forecast
for a 521 million franc loss.
"Q4 was much better than expected and the outlook is
confident," Vontobel analyst Serge Rotzer said.
At 0920 GMT, Holcim shares, which have risen 16 percent
since the start of the year, were up 1.2 percent at 59 euros,
compared with a 0.4 percent rise in the STOXX Europe 600
construction index.
An uncertain economic recovery has weighed on the
construction industry, and energy-hungry cement makers have
faced extra headwinds from rising raw material costs.
Also on Wednesday, German builder Hochtief
scrapped its 2013 profit goal and said earnings this year would
fall short of levels two years ago as weak economic growth hits
construction orders in the United States.
Yet in a sign that the wind might be turning, Holcim, which
is celebrating its 100th anniversary, said it expected to grow
operating profit this year, excluding acquisitions.
The group, which cut its dividend to 1.00 francs per share
from 1.50 francs in 2010, forecast growing demand for building
materials in Latin America, Asia, Russia and Azerbaijan in 2012.
PASSING ON COSTS
Holcim, which has tried to offset rising costs with price
hikes, said it would continue to pass on inflation-induced cost
increases.
"In many markets strong competition meant that
inflation-related cost increases, in particular for raw
materials, energy and transport, could not yet be fully passed
on to selling prices," said Markus Akermann, who passed on the
CEO baton to Bernard Fontana at the start of the month.
Fontana said he planned to implement further cost
savings and would focus on returning the company's return on
capital invested back to its minimum target of 8 percent after
tax.
Indian cement makers Ambuja Cements and ACC
, in which Holcim holds just over 50 percent,
said earlier this month rising energy, logistics and raw
material costs may keep pressuring margins, despite higher
cement prices and volumes.
Holcim's upbeat view on Latin America and Asia echoed rival
Lafarge, which expects 2012 demand to be driven by emerging
markets, while German competitor HeidelbergCement noted demand
was robust in Northern Europe and Germany in 2011.
Demand in Europe should remain stable as long as there are
no further systemic shocks, Holcim said.
Fourth-quarter like-for-like sales rose 13.1 percent to 5.28
billion francs compared with a forecast for 4.92 billion.