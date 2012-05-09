* Q1 net profit after minorities 10 mln Sfr vs 41.2 mln
* Q1 sales rise 2.2 pct to 4.760 bln Sfr
* Says price hikes helped mostly to offset cost rises
* Expects rising demand in emerging markets
ZURICH, May 9 Holcim, the world's
second largest cement maker, held out the prospect of more price
rises after a harsh European winter pummelled net profit in the
first quarter.
Sales of cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and asphalt
all dropped by double digits across the region and net profit
after minorities was 10 million Swiss francs, well short of an
average forecast for 41.2 million.
Sales increased 2.2 percent to 4.760 billion Swiss francs.
Analysts had forecast average sales of 4.718 billion francs.
"The harsh winter brought many construction sites in Western
and Eastern Europe to a temporary standstill in February," the
company said in a statement.
Energy-hungry cement makers are grappling with high costs
for fuels, such as coal, diesel and oil, which are used in vast
amounts during the manufacturing process. They also have high
electricity costs as ingredients have to be crushed and burned.
Holcim said it had been able to offset costs rises through
higher prices, except in the Africa and Middle East region, and
echoed French competitor Lafarge in noting that energy and
transport costs appeared to be stabilising.
European rivals Lafarge and Germany's
HeidelbergCement also plan to push through price hikes
to offset soaring energy costs.
Holcim said it would pass on inflation-induced cost
increases.
The Swiss group, which makes more than half its sales in
emerging makers, forecast rising demand for building materials
in Asia, Latin America, Russia and Azerbaijan in 2012. It also
expects demand in North America to pick up.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Cowell)