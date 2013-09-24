* Pre-election infrastructure spending could boost demand
* Confident will meet target of increasing profit this year
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Sept 24 Holcim, the world's
largest cement maker, is cautiously optimistic about the outlook
for its biggest market, India, saying demand could pick up
thanks to government spending on infrastructure ahead of an
election.
About 17 percent of Holcim's sales were in India last year,
but a record current account deficit and a steep fiscal
shortfall have curbed the amount India has spent on building.
That, along with weaker-than-expected demand in other
markets like Mexico, Morocco and Canada, prompted Holcim to rein
in its 2013 profit forecast in August.
"There are some positive signs coming from India," said
chief executive Bernard Fontana in an interview with Reuters
late on Monday, citing studies in India showing that
infrastructure demand tended to increase by 15 percent in the
run up to an election.
The end of the monsoon season should also help, Fontana
said, though he cautioned it was still early days in terms of
returning demand.
India is due to hold its largest-ever general election
within eight months. The government has approved infrastructure
projects worth 1.83 trillion rupees ($28.4 billion), to revive
economic growth and shore up investor confidence.
India's economy is expected to grow at just 5.3 percent this
fiscal year, its slowest pace of expansion in a decade. But
Fontana was sanguine about the outlook for the country which has
a population of 1.2 billion.
"Even with 5 percent GDP growth, you can have significant
growth of cement. We believe that the need will be higher to
meet the demands of the population," he said.
He noted that India's cement consumption per capita is
roughly 85 kilograms compared to the worldwide average of 480
kg. In China, consumption is close to 1,500 kg.
Holcim, whose main market in India is rural housing, has
used the construction slowdown to speed up cost-cutting in
energy and logistics there, Fontana said. Its Indian group
companies are targeting a cost per tonne at the same level as
2011, despite high inflation.
FALLING RUPEE
A tumbling Indian rupee, which has lost around 14
percent of its value so far this year, has added another
headwind for Holcim. A 5 percent fall in the rupee's value in
the first half wiped 19 million francs off operating EBITDA.
But Fontana said market dynamics had a bigger impact than
foreign exchange fluctuations.
As a natural hedge against a weaker rupee, Holcim has gained
ownership of a coal block in central India, allowing it to
source a significant part of its coal requirements in rupees.
Since taking over as CEO at Holcim, Fontana has closed
plants, reduced logistics and procurement costs and pushed
higher-margin services with the aim of boosting operating profit
by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs by the end of 2014.
He aims to add up to 700 million francs to profit this year
and said he was confident that Holcim could deliver on this
target after achieving an increase of 376 million in the first
half.
Global cement makers, like Holcim and rivals Lafarge
and Cemex are shedding non-core assets and
lowering energy costs to counter a widespread construction
downturn that has hit profit and return on invested capital.
Fontana said Holcim could make selective divestments in
markets where it did not have a strong presence - though he gave
no further details. The company recently swapped and combined
some of its European assets with rival Cemex in an effort to
achieve cost savings.
In terms of broader demand, Fontana said he saw some signs
of a stabilisation in Europe. He was more upbeat for the United
States where he said volumes had the potential to increase to
more than 100 million tonnes in coming years.
($1 = 0.9116 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Sophie Walker)