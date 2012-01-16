* To book Q4 charge of 775 mln Sfr
* Says 2011 payout potential unchanged
* Shares slip, underperform sector
ZURICH, Jan 16 Holcim will book
a 775 million Swiss franc ($819 million) charge in the fourth
quarter, raising the prospect the cement-maker may trim its
dividend, after a slump in demand for construction material and
a South African businesses' restructuring.
Holcim's ability to pay a dividend for 2011 had not changed
and its board would decide on the size of the payout in
February, the company said on Monday.
"The payout will probably come down only slightly," Vontobel
analyst Serge Rotzer said. Holcim paid a dividend of 1.50 francs
per share for 2010.
Shares in the firm, which fell 29 percent last year, had
fallen 1.6 percent by 0845 GMT, compared with a 0.2 percent slip
in the sector index.
Since 2008, demand for cement in Spain has plummeted by more
than half, fallen by about a third in parts of Eastern Europe
and by 45 percent in the United States, Holcim said.
Because demand for construction materials will only recover
at a modest pace and production capacity will not be used fully,
an impairment charge of 360 million francs will be booked, it
added.
"It seems that the construction giant is feeling the fall in
cement consumption in some regions of the world more than
previously believed," analysts at Wegelin said in a note. "As
such the writedown should make sense but may still leave
investors with a bitter aftertaste."
Holcim, which competes with France's Lafarge and
Mexico's Cemex, is also writing off investments of
415 million francs in the fourth quarter due to restructuring at
AfriSam, formerly Holcim South Africa, in which it now holds a 2
percent stake.