* Holcim sells 5 mln treasury shares
* Using money for general corporate purposes
* Sold at 59.25 Sfr per share
ZURICH, March 27 Holcim has raised 296
million Swiss francs by selling 5 million treasury shares, the
Swiss cement maker said on Tuesday.
Holcim, which competes with France's Lafarge,
Mexico's Cemex and Germany's HeidelbergCement
, said the proceeds will be used for general corporate
purposes.
Holcim sold the shares at 59.25 francs per share. The
placement corresponds to around 1.5 percent of outstanding share
capital.
"We welcome any measures which strengthen Holcim's balance
sheet. However, in the short term it will somewhat put a cap on
Holcim's share price," Vontobel analyst Christian Arnold said.
At 0737 GMT, Holcim shares were trading 2.3 percent weaker
at 59.70 francs, making it the worst performer in the Swiss
blue-chip index.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)