ZURICH May 14 Holcim, the world's
second largest cement maker, said on Monday it was launching a
targeted programme aimed at increasing operating profit by at
least 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.62 billion) by the end of
2014.
The programme's aims include increasing fixed cost savings,
improving energy efficiency, increasing use of alternative fuels
and raw materials, cutting logistics costs and reducing net
working capital.
The company said it expected to achieve a positive impact of
at least 150 million Swiss francs in 2012, and anticipated
one-off costs of less than 200 million francs to complete the
programme.
The company also said it could make some selective
divestments.
($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)