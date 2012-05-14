ZURICH May 14 Holcim, the world's second largest cement maker, said on Monday it was launching a targeted programme aimed at increasing operating profit by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.62 billion) by the end of 2014.

The programme's aims include increasing fixed cost savings, improving energy efficiency, increasing use of alternative fuels and raw materials, cutting logistics costs and reducing net working capital.

The company said it expected to achieve a positive impact of at least 150 million Swiss francs in 2012, and anticipated one-off costs of less than 200 million francs to complete the programme.

The company also said it could make some selective divestments. ($1 = 0.9280 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)