ZURICH, April 28 Swiss cement maker Holcim
said there is considerable interest from industry
players and private equity for assets it must sell ahead of its
merger with France's Lafarge.
Holcim announced a deal three weeks ago to merge with
France's Lafarge and is expected to sell some 5 billion euros
($6.85 billion) of assets to persuade competition regulators to
allow the tie-up to go ahead.
"There is huge (...) market interest," Chief Executive
Bernard Fontana told a conference call on Monday, adding the
company had seen interest from across the industry, including
players in mature and emerging markets as well as private
equity.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)