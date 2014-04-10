ATHENS, April 10 European Union regulators
expect to do an extensive review of the proposed merger of Swiss
cement producer Holcim with French peer Lafarge
, EU antitrust chief Joaquin Almunia said on Thursday.
"Last week the parties informed us of their intention. Now
we will receive more detailed information because this should of
course be analysed at our level," Almunia told reporters on the
sidelines of a conference organised by the Hellenic Competition
Authority in Athens.
"Given the size of the two companies, given that they are
the two main players in the European market, yes, it's clearly a
phase 2 analysis," Almunia said, referring to a lengthy review
that could take several months.
The deal, if approved, will create the world's biggest
cement maker, with $44 billion of annual sales.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)