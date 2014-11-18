ZURICH Nov 18 Swiss cement maker Holcim
said on Tuesday it had received competition clearance
for its planned merger with France's Lafarge from
seven jurisdictions, and that other clearances are expected
between end-November and end- February.
The Jona-based company also reaffirmed it expected to
complete the merger within the first six months of 2015 in
slides that were posted on its website ahead of a presentation
to be delivered by Chief Executive Bernard Fontana at its
investor day event in Zurich.
The mooted merger with Lafarge will create the world's
largest cement group with over $40 billion in annual sales, but
the deal is to be accompanied by billions of dollars worth of
asset disposals in order to secure regulatory approval
worldwide.
