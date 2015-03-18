PARIS/ZURICH, March 18 Cement makers Holcim
and Lafarge, seeking to save their troubled
merger, are discussing a new CEO appointment to the combined
group that would see current Lafarge boss Bruno Lafont in a
different role, sources said on Wednesday.
Lafarge and Holcim declined to comment.
Lafont had been expected to be the CEO of the combined group
but he his leadership has been disputed by the Swiss side which
has threatened to walk away from the merger if the issue is not
resolved, the people said.
"The discussions are ongoing on all aspects of the deal, on
the share exchange ratio and the governance," said one of the
sources.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud, Gilles Guillaume and Oliver Hirt;
Editing by Andrew Callus)