(adds Lafarge board meeting being pushed back, share ratio)
By Leila Abboud, Gilles Guillaume and Anjuli Davies
PARIS/ZURICH, March 18 Cement makers Holcim
and Lafarge, seeking to save their merger
deal, are discussing a new leadership for the combined group
which would give Lafarge's boss Bruno Lafont a lesser role,
sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
When the deal was announced in April last year Lafont was
presented as the future chief executive of what would be the
world's biggest cement maker. But the Swiss side has since grown
dissatisfied with his leadership and financial track record, the
people said.
Lafont could be named co-chairman of the future company, two
of the sources said, alongside Wolfgang Reitzle, the current
chairman of Holcim.
Lafarge's financial director Jean-Jacques Gauthier is a
possible candidate for the post of CEO, said two of the people.
The discussions over the leadership as well as the share
exchange ratio of the deal are continuing, the people said, and
could still evolve or break down.
"The discussions are ongoing on all aspects of the deal, on
the share exchange ratio and the governance," said one of the
sources.
The board of Holcim was meeting on Wednesday evening, while
a meeting of the Lafarge board was pushed to Thursday morning,
said two of the sources.
A second source said that Holcim was not calling into
question whether the marriage of the two groups was a merger of
equals - the basis of the deal's pricing and other terms and
allocation of seven seats aside on the board.
"This is not about the balance of the merger this is about
one person," the second person said.
Lafont's brash style and tendency to brook no dissent among
his management or with investors has proven difficult for the
Swiss side to accept, said the sources. The second person
characterised the conflict as a cultural one, with Lafont seen
as representing an imperialistic French CEO style and Holcim as
a more consensual organisation.
Lafont has headed Lafarge since 2007 and was the architect
of the acquisition of Egypt-based peer Orascom that saddled the
company with debt.
Some on the Swiss side have also began to question Lafont's
ability to deliver promised cost savings of 1.4 billion euros a
year from the tie-up.
"He had 11 months to earn trust and confidence and he
didn't," said the second person, referring to Lafont.
"The whole value proposition of the merger rests on
management and the ability to realise synergies ... there are
plenty of good people at Lafarge that Holcim would be happy
with."
Holcim and Lafarge originally presented the deal as a merger
of equals with Lafarge shareholders getting one new Holcim share
for every Lafarge share, which would leave Holcim with 53
percent of the combined group.
But as the two sides spent months working on asset sales to
get regulatory approvals, the performance of the two groups
diverged, leading Holcim, under pressure from its shareholders,
to call a halt to the deal under its old terms on Sunday with a
letter to the Lafarge board.
It demanded better terms on the share exchange ratio and
changes to the "governance" of the new group.
Holcim proposed changing the agreed one-for-one share
exchange ratio to 0.875 Holcim shares for each of Lafarge,
sources said Monday, but the French side wanted 0.93 to 1 ratio.
Media reports late on Wednesday said an agreement had been
reached for a share-exchange ratio of around 0.90 shares of
Holcim for each Lafarge share. Reuters was unable to verify the
information, and two sources said it was premature to say an
accord had been found on the point.
The decision to try to find a new role for Lafont within the
combined group came about on Tuesday after the two largest
shareholders of Lafarge, who together own 37 percent of the
shares and hold five board seats, pushed for the French group to
open discussions to save the deal, the third person said.
Belgian investors Paul Desmarais and Albert Frere own 21
percent of Lafarge via a holding company, while Egyptian
businessman Nassef Sawiris owns 16 percent.
Shares in Lafarge were up 5.6 percent at 62.72 euros by 1608
GMT, making them the largest gainer on the French blue-chip
index. Holcim's share price was up 3 percent at 75.10
francs.
A new agreement could be reached between Holcim and Lafarge
and announced later on Wednesday or on Thursday, the sources
said.
There is pressure to find an accord soon because Irish
building materials group CRH, which has agreed to buy a
chunk of European assets from Lafarge and Holcim to help them
get antitrust clearance, has a shareholder meeting scheduled for
Thursday to ratify the acquisition.
CRH shares were up 1.1 percent at 24.60 euros.
Bernstein analyst Phil Roseberg welcomed the apparent
progress being made in talks but said the public nature of the
tussle had damaged investors' confidence in the deal.
"Even if the boards come out tomorrow and say we have kissed
and made up, this story will not be over," he said. "A growing
number of Holcim shareholders oppose the deal on any terms, and
the outcome of the shareholder vote remains wide open."
Holcim shareholders will have a vote on the deal, while
Lafarge shareholders would have to decide whether to tender
their shares.
The companies aim to close the deal before mid-year.
