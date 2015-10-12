(Adds analysts' comment, combined company's sales figure)
ZURICH Oct 12 LafargeHolcim named a
new chief financial officer on Monday, recruiting Ron
Wirahadiraksa from Dutch electronics group Philips as
the cement giant reshapes its management under new chief
executive Eric Olsen.
Wirahadiraksa replaces Thomas Aebischer, who was CFO at
Holcim before the Swiss group merged with Lafarge in July to
form the world's largest maker of building materials.
Wirahadiraksa has been Philips's finance chief since 2011,
when he moved up from a previous posting as a cost cutter within
the company's healthcare business.
The merger of Holcim and Lafarge was announced in 2014 to
form a company whose annual sales are now estimated at 33
billion Swiss francs ($34.3 billion) as it disposes of some
businesses to satisfy competition regulators.
The combination had been billed as a chance to slash costs
and trim debt while grappling with soaring energy prices,
tougher competition and weaker demand that have hurt the
building materials sector since the 2008 economic crisis.
"This change is our CEO's decision and it received the full
support of the board," spokesman Peter Stopfer said.
Wirahadiraksa is due to start his new job on Dec. 1.
Meanwhile Philips said it has appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya
as its new finance chief. He had been the top financial manager
at its lighting division, which is being carved out into a
separate company.
Aebischer became CFO at Switzerland's Holcim in 2011 and
analysts at Bank Vontobel in Zurich called his swift exit after
serving just a few months as CFO for the combined group, "a
surprising move".
LafargeHolcim's shares were down 0.44 percent at 56.15 Swiss
francs by 0805 GMT while Philips stock eased 0.4 percent to
22.475 euros.
($1 = 0.9615 Swiss francs)
