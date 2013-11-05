BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
* PIMCO - Bill Gross and Pacific Investment Management Company LLC have reached a settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in October 2015
ZURICH Nov 5 Holcim, the world's largest cement maker by market value, said on Tuesday it does not expect 2013 sales to reach the previous year's levels, as demand in Latin and North America and Africa and the Middle East falls short.
Third-quarter net sales fell 7.8 percent to 5.29 billion Swiss francs ($5.81 billion), compared to the average estimate of 5.47 billion on a Reuters poll, hit by weaker demand for building materials in India, Mexico and Canada.
Net profit after minorities came in at 469 million francs compared to 394 million a year earlier. Analysts had forecast net profit of 428 million on average.
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.