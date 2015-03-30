(Adds source comments, background)
ZURICH, March 30 Switzerland's Holcim
said on Monday it had sold its 27.5 percent stake in Thailand's
second-largest cement company Siam City Cement, in
deals worth 655 million Swiss francs ($681 million).
Zurich-based Holcim, which plans to merge with France's
Lafarge, said 24.9 percent of Siam City Cement was
acquired by an affiliate of Hong Kong-based conglomerate Jardine
Matheson Holdings Ltd.
The remaining 2.6 percent was purchased by institutional
investors, cement maker Holcim said in a statement.
Holcim said the sale would result in a gain before taxes of
approximately 365 million francs.
A source close to the deal said Holcim made the decision to
sell the Siam City shares because it was unable to build up a
majority stake that the company prefers to have in its holdings.
($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell and Mark Potter)