Reuters Market Eye - Profits of Swiss cement company Holcim's HOLN.NS Indian units, ACC Ltd (ACC.NS) and Ambuja Cements (ABUJ.NS), may lag consensus estimates when they report their October-December quarter results on Thursday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Ambuja Cements to report a profit of 1.97 billion rupees for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 2.05 billion rupees.

ACC is expected to post a profit of 1.84 billion rupees compared with a consensus mean estimate of 1.91 billion rupees.

ACC is down 0.91 percent while Ambuja Cements falls 0.6 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)