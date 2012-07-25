By Neil Maidment
| LONDON, July 25
LONDON, July 25 National outrage at the failure
of G4S to provide the security it promised for the
London Olympics is a blow to the British government's drive to
outsource more services as it battles to cut public spending and
slash debt.
Outsourcing, or the use of private firms to provide public
services, had been expected to surge under Britain's coalition
government. But its image as a leaner, slicker alternative to
the traditional public sector has been badly tarnished by recent
headlines.
Private companies run a plethora of public services, from
job-seeking and out-of-hours medical help to prison management,
army training and mobile radio for emergency services.
According to analyst house ISG, the UK spent 8.9 billion
pounds on such outsourcing in the first half of this year alone.
Analysts at Jefferies predict some 4 billion pounds ($6.2
billion) of new work is waiting to be awarded but after the
high-profile failure of G4S to provide all the guards needed for
the Olympics, there is a stigma around outsourcing.
"I think what the Olympics has told us is there are some
contracts that are just too big to outsource and the
consequences of getting it wrong are costly," said Panmure
Gordon analyst Mike Allen.
Critics of outsourcing say private companies are hard to
hold to account and motivated only by profit - supporters that
the public sector can be inefficient and prone to strikes.
Serco, which runs centres where illegal immigrants
are held before being moved abroad, is expected to make about 60
percent of its forecast 5 billion pound revenue from public
sector contracts for 2012.
"BUOYANT"
For rival Capita, around 2.2 billion pounds of
contracts it is shortlisted to win come from a public sector it
describes as "buoyant". It currently runs customer services for
BBC TV licensing and the Criminal Records Bureau.
The 4 billion pounds of new work noted by Jefferies includes
deals in areas such as defence training and maintenance, health,
prisons and police with firms like Serco, Capita, Babcock
and Mitie all in the running to win a portion.
G4S, which makes over 1 billion pounds a year from public
sector work that includes running six prisons, was expected to
feature prominently in the new contracts before the problems
with its 284 million-pound Olympic contract. It has since said
it is unlikely to have much immediate success.
Complaints over outsourcing are part of a wider trend of
criticism of long-standing policies which have blurred the line
between public and private sectors.
Private Finance Initiatives, which secure private funding
for public infrastructure like schools and hospitals, have been
heavily bashed for providing high returns for private firms but
little value to taxpayers, pressuring government to revise how
they are funded.
Southwest One, a back office venture between three councils
and IBM, saw one of the authorities take some services
back in-house after it said it was not saving enough money,
while Capita's court interpreting services firm has been
criticised for holding up cases by failing to supply linguists.
Capita told Reuters it had turned the service around after
inheriting the contract when it bought Applied Language
Solutions late last year.
Its chief executive Paul Pindar added on Wednesday he did
not expect the furore around G4S to impact the flow of
government work and that an increasing amount of
austerity-driven contracts were already piling up.
POLICE CUTS
But some potential customers are becoming cautious.
Grappling with 20 percent budget cuts, Britain's police
forces are looking at outsourcing operations beyond traditional
areas like technology, human resources and accounting.
G4S has won a 10-year deal to design and build Lincolnshire
police a new station and to manage operations like its vehicle
fleet and firearms licensing. G4S claim it can save the force 28
million.
However, three police forces which have looked at hiring G4S
to do similar work said on Monday they would reconsider after
its Olympic woes, and Surrey police are also considering pulling
plans to outsource non-core police services such as guarding
crime scenes and collecting CCTV footage.
Some local councils, which account for a quarter of public
spending in Britain, are also looking at cutting outsourcing to
manage budget cuts and frontline service growth themselves.
Birmingham Council Chief Executive Stephen Hughes said he
didn't expect a boom in outsourced council work as authorities
tackle budget cuts of 27 percent between 2010/11 and 2014/15.
"The levels of savings you make through a traditional
outsourcing are nothing like the order of magnitude that upper
tier authorities are looking for and therefore it becomes
unattractive," he told Reuters.
Some council officials list as disadvantages the high
upfront costs of contracts, their inflexibility, and the fact
that many run for as long as 10 to 15 years.
Some services face the axe and councils are looking at
alternatives like joint ventures, shared council operations and
turning their own revamped services into moneymakers.
In order to win more work outsourcers may have to tweak some
of their terms. Some councils, for example, want assurances that
local jobs and apprenticeships will be protected.
Nine prison contracts to be awarded this year will probably
include a new payment-by-results scheme being piloted in
Doncaster, meaning private firms only receive full payment if
they reduce the rate of reoffending.
The six jails run by G4S are being turned into working
prisons intended to give inmates the skills and experience
needed to get a job. Firms such as Serco and Interserve
are tieing up with social enterprises to give offenders better
support once they leave prison.