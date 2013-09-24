(Adds details, quotes)
By Tsvetelia Tsolova
SOFIA, Sept 24 Bulgaria is gearing up for robust
growth next year on employment-focused policies despite a
challenging political situation due to months-long street
protests against its Socialist-led government, its finance
minister said.
Petar Chobanov told a Reuters Investment Summit held in
Sofia on Tuesday he did not see "a political crisis," in the
country as the streets protests against alleged corruption have
eased, after a siege of parliament in July.
"The (political) environment is quite challenging but it
helps us be more focused and really present reforms and measures
that will be helpful to restart growth," said the 37-year-old
technocrat.
"Soon we will see the results of these measures in terms
of improving the business environment," Chobanov added.
The protests have eased, but opinion polls showed that half
of Bulgarians believe the cabinet should step down by next May.
"We have the government. It has its 100 days. We are
following our strategy...Protests and the street are also
important to be transparent and do our best to make reforms," he
said.
The fragile government controls barely half of the seats in
parliament and protests were being held for nearly three months
against perceived murky business in the EU's poorest member
where wages average 400 euros ($540)a month.
Chobanov said public discontent had already taken toll on
economic growth, now forecast at a meagre 0.6 percent this year
on slow investment but it was set to expand towards 2 percent in
2014.
Economists blamed political instability for forcing
Bulgarians to spend less and turn to saving instead. They are
less optimistic on growth as political uncertainty deters
investment and have warned populist policies, such as decreasing
electricity costs by 5 percent as of August, might backfire.
Chobanov said the government will target a lower fiscal
deficit next year of 1.8-2 percent of GDP against this year's 2
percent and Bulgaria may seek up to 400 million euros ($540
million) in a yet to be decided syndicated loan or eurobond
later this year.
Bulgaria will also have to tap global markets next year to
rollover the maturing $1.1 billion in dollar-denominated bonds
in Jan. 2015, and Chobanov said his ministry will start to watch
closely the markets from the start of 2014.
With public debt at 17 pct of GDP, Bulgaria will still be
one of the small fiscal deficits in the 28-member bloc and is
one of its least indebted members.
The government had previously revised this year's fiscal
target upwards to 2.0 percent of gross domestic product from 1.3
to spur the economy and help the needy, overturning a
presidential veto and defying protests over raising fresh debt.
The Black Sea state must run small fiscal deficits to
protect its currency peg to the euro, as it operates under a
regime which does not allow the central bank set interest rates,
leaving fiscal policy as the main tool to influence the economy.
(For other news from Reuters Russian and Eastern Europe
Investment Summit, click here)
(Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits)
(For more summit stories, see )
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
(Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Writing by Radu Marinas;
editing by Ron Askew)