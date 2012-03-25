* Gorbuntsov shot five times, in induced coma
* Banker was days away from giving evidence in Russian case
By Melissa Akin and Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, March 25 A Russian banker shot five
times close to London's financial district had been days away
from giving evidence to an investigation into the attempted
murder of a former business associate, his lawyer has said.
German Gorbuntsov, who at the height of his business empire
owned four Russian banks, was walking towards his apartment
block near the Canary Wharf banking district when a gunman
opened fire on Tuesday evening, leaving him badly injured.
London police said on Saturday they were keeping an open
mind about the motive of the attack.
Gorbuntsov's lawyer, Vadim Vedenin, said the 45-year-old
remained in a medically induced coma to give him a chance to
recover, and that doctors were hoping to revive him in about
three days.
Vedenin said his client had been due to give evidence before
the end of the month to an investigation by Russian prosecutors
into the attempted murder of another Russian banker and former
business associate of Gorbuntsov's, Alexander Antonov, in 2009.
"He was preparing to give evidence on certain people. He has
already given it in written form and he was going to do so in
official testimony," Vedenin said by phone on Saturday, adding
that Gorbuntsov had come to London because he feared for his
life.
The attack occurred outside the door of a block of high-end
serviced apartments a short walk from the skyscrapers of Canary
Wharf.
A member of the building's staff, who declined to give his
name, said he heard no shots, but ran outside when he heard
frantic shouting.
"He is a customer here. He was still alive. He spoke to us
in Russian. I understood what he was saying," the member of
staff, a Polish man, said. "He was swearing a lot."
LONDON RUSSIANS
London is home to thousands of Russian business people
seeking capital, prestige and, in many cases, a haven from the
rough and tumble of their home country's financial world.
Alexander Antonov made his career in the nuclear industry,
then became its banker as owner of Konversbank, a financial
institution founded to serve the nuclear industry about two
decades ago.
Antonov said he and Gorbuntsov had disagreed over the terms
of a bank sale just before the debt crisis of 2008, but that
there had been no acrimony.
"Our relationship is friendly, and it has always been
friendly," he told Reuters. "I have a great personal interest in
his testimony."
The attempt on his life in 2009 was linked in Russia to the
2008 murder in Moscow of Ruslan Yamadayev, a powerful opponent
of the Kremlin-backed Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
The two incidents were tried as a single case and three men
were convicted. But the person or persons who ordered the
murders was never identified, and the case had lain dormant
until this year.
Diplomatic relations between Russia and Britain have been
tested by a series of disputes involving Russian emigres.
Russia has refused to extradite the man suspected of
murdering former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko by putting
radioactive polonium in his tea in London.
Meanwhile London courts have refused to extradite men wanted
in Russia, including the Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky, a
former Kremlin insider turned fierce critic with criminal
convictions in Russia.
Berezovsky, who says the charges brought against him in
Russia are politically motivated, said by telephone from London
that he did not know Gorbuntsov personally, nor did he know of
any Russian criminals hiding out in London.
"One can give differing views, but it is important to
understand that, from my not-exactly-dilettantish point of view,
there is no place safer than London from Kremlin bandits or from
Russian or international criminals," he said.
"But that of course is no guarantee they won't get you."