PARIS Dec 23 France plans to remove Jersey and
Bermuda from its list of uncooperative tax havens as a result of
an improved exchange of information, the French finance ministry
said on Monday.
France had added the two countries to its blacklist in
August in a move paving the way for penalty taxes as it tries to
crack down on tax evasion.
"As of today, Bermuda and Jersey have satisfied all of
France's requests for information, which will enable them to
avoid reprisals contained in the law," the ministry said in a
statement on its website.
France set up a blacklist of countries it considers to be
opaque and uncooperative in tax matters, which are subject to
sanctions in the form of additional taxes on all capital flowing
to and from France.
The blacklist will be updated next year after Finance
Minister Pierre Moscovici and Budget Minister Bernard Cazeneuve
wrote to the relevant committees of the French lower and upper
houses of parliament signalling progress by the two countries.
Governments worldwide are attempting to fight tax evasion
and plug holes in their national coffers in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis.
