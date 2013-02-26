BRIEF-Tanker Investments to merge with Teekay Tankers Ltd
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Teekay Tankers Ltd.
MEXICO CITY Feb 25 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Monday reported a 20 percent higher fourth-quarter profit.
The company said profit rose to 3.105 billion pesos ($241 mln from 2.586 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Teekay Tankers Ltd.
BOSTON, May 31 Major investors put U.S. industry on notice on Wednesday that climate change matters, even as reports emerged that President Donald Trump plans to withdraw the United States from an international pact to fight global warming.