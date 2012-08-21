* Sterling hits 3-month high versus dollar, 7-week high vs
yen
* But pound falls to 2-week low against buoyant euro
* Euro, risk appetite buoyed by talk of ECB action to stem
crisis
* Weak UK public finances, manufacturing data weigh
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, August 21 Sterling rose to a three-month
high against the dollar on Tuesday but dropped against a buoyant
euro due to growing expectations the European Central Bank will
take action to ease Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
The anticipation of measures being taken next month to
tackle the euro zone's debt crisis emboldened investors, helping
equity markets and currencies seen as higher risk, including
sterling.
This lifted the pound to $1.5784, taking it above
the mid-June peak of $1.5781. It also rose to a seven-week high
against the safe-haven Japanese yen of 125.41 yen.
The UK currency underperformed the euro, however, with the
market's focus on ECB action sparking a broad rise in the single
currency. Weak UK public finances and manufacturing orders data
also encouraged investors to sell sterling against the euro.
"This is really a euro move, with everything else being
dragged around by that," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency
research at Standard Bank.
"My view is that any rise in euro/sterling is there to be
sold, but the market is waiting to see what comes out from the
ECB and it would be foolish to stand in the way of that."
Talk of ECB intervention in debt markets resurfaced after a
weekend report in Germany's Spiegel magazine that the central
bank would target specific yield levels as part of any
bond-buying programme.
The ECB played down that speculation on Monday but traders
said the euro regained traction as Britain's Daily Telegraph
said it could confirm the reports that ECB experts were
examining plans to cap Spanish and Italian yields.
The euro rose 0.6 percent against the pound to
79.09 pence, its strongest since Aug. 8.
WEAK UK DATA
Sentiment towards sterling was also knocked by data showing
Britain's public finances unexpectedly veered further off-track
in July and a survey revealing a slump in factory orders this
month as demand for consumer goods dropped.
But most analysts expect any gains in the euro to be capped,
probably keeping it below the early August high of 79.63 pence
due to uncertainties over the effectiveness of ECB bond-buying
and worries about a weak euro zone economy.
They also said with the market's focus so firmly on
developments in the euro zone, UK data would have limited impact
on sterling, especially as most market players do not expect the
Bank of England will ease monetary policy again before November.
"UK data at the moment matters to sterling at the margin,
what matters more is what is going on in the euro area," said
Sara Yates, currency strategist at Barclays.
She said any progress among policymakers on euro zone debt
issues could prompt a short-term squeeze higher in sterling
against the dollar, but forecast the pound to fall to $1.55 in
one month's time given the BoE's current bias towards loose
monetary policy.